Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Director John E. Bethancourt Purchases 3,765 Shares

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DVN stock opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.86.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.77%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,180 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,321,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,065,000 after acquiring an additional 131,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after acquiring an additional 356,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.