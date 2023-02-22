DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) COO Sells $521,692.80 in Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 14,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $521,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,734,081.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

DOCN stock opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.86. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.20. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $63.89.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.10 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 43.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,172,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,742,000 after buying an additional 966,755 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after buying an additional 735,924 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,274,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,471,000 after buying an additional 686,011 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 161.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 779,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,228,000 after buying an additional 481,590 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,354,000 after buying an additional 398,812 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOCN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.93.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.