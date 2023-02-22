Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 13,450 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.62% of Landstar System worth $83,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,719.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Landstar System Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.82.

LSTR opened at $179.94 on Wednesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $188.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.96.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

