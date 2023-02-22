Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,276,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.93% of Resideo Technologies worth $81,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 72.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 36.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $19.05. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REZI. Imperial Capital cut shares of Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, thermal and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following business segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

