Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.30% of TransDigm Group worth $85,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $737.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $679.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $624.45. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $768.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 38,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.50, for a total transaction of $29,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 38,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.50, for a total value of $29,080,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 279,774 shares of company stock valued at $205,121,729 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TDG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.42.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.