Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.70% of Pool worth $86,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Pool by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Pool by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 249,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,766,000 after buying an additional 54,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,096,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Pool by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 28,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,928,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 69,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,265 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.18.

Pool stock opened at $357.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $278.10 and a 1-year high of $488.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $347.09 and its 200 day moving average is $337.42.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

