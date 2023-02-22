Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940,704 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.86% of BancFirst worth $84,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BANF. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth $1,800,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BancFirst by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,168 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BancFirst by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Insider Transactions at BancFirst

In other news, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $185,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Trading Down 0.9 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $88.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.09. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $73.01 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Several research firms recently commented on BANF. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BancFirst from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on BancFirst to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

BancFirst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.