Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,825,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.95% of PC Connection worth $82,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PC Connection in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PC Connection by 62.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in PC Connection by 2,189.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PC Connection by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in PC Connection in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $116,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,123,122 shares in the company, valued at $395,618,195.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 3,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $212,188.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,009 shares in the company, valued at $17,530,952.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $116,634.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,123,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,618,195.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,978 shares of company stock worth $1,412,843. Company insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNXN opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. PC Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.47%.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

