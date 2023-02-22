Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 1,030,366 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,350,597 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030,366 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.23% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $85,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.5% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 182,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 107,662 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of CLF stock opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

