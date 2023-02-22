Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 224,156 Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,225,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,156 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.45% of ArcelorMittal worth $84,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 117,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 4.6% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MT opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.91. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $34.59.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.06) to €23.00 ($24.47) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

