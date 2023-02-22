Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 39,920 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,804,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,920 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.35% of Universal worth $83,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UVV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Universal by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,696,000 after acquiring an additional 23,204 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Universal by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Universal by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Universal news, insider Theodore G. Broome sold 5,000 shares of Universal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $267,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVV opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.35 and a 200-day moving average of $51.97. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.73. Universal Co. has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $64.13.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $795.04 million during the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 3.81%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

