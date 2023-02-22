Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 634 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 964,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of American Electric Power worth $83,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 508.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $90.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.74. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.18.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.