Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 63,780 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,780 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.30% of WEC Energy Group worth $85,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.78.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $91.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.07 and its 200 day moving average is $95.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.39. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 69.96%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Read More

