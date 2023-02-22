Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 962,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Monster Beverage worth $83,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 311.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 88.2% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNST. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Price Performance

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $102.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.25. The stock has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $105.45.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.