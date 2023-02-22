Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $85,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9,693.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,254 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,284,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $166.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.74. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.56 and a 52 week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Articles

