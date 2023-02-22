Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.71% of LHC Group worth $86,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. State Street Corp grew its stake in LHC Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,678 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $169,220,000 after acquiring an additional 45,128 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 362.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 827,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $128,922,000 after purchasing an additional 648,800 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 781.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 534,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,167,000 after purchasing an additional 473,440 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 455.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,946,000 after purchasing an additional 336,717 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,922 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,695,000 after purchasing an additional 17,965 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHCG opened at $169.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.85. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.32 and a fifty-two week high of $169.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 82.83, a PEG ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

