Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,077,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 98,412 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.74% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $84,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 278.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,207 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 12,955 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $624,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,632 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $31.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average is $29.45. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $137.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.47%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BHLB shares. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Hovde Group increased their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

