Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,495,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,104 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.59% of Central Garden & Pet worth $85,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,371,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,254,000 after buying an additional 72,345 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 43.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,753,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,897,000 after buying an additional 527,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,490,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,763,000 after buying an additional 24,842 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 987,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,492,000 after buying an additional 14,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 13.3% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 668,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,844,000 after buying an additional 78,613 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CENTA. KeyCorp cut their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 3.1 %

CENTA opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.58. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $33.69 and a one year high of $44.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 4.08%. Analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $131,682.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,774.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $4,560,907.53. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 923,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,411,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $131,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,774.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

