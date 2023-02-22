Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,836,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,652 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.52% of Knowles worth $83,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KN. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Knowles by 12,434.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,960 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Knowles by 1,698.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,594,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,412 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Knowles by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,640,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,761,000 after acquiring an additional 950,629 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,295,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Knowles by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,243,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,828,000 after acquiring an additional 282,174 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Knowles

Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Knowles to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Knowles has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.