Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $80.93 Million Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,320,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 232,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.15% of Essent Group worth $80,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESNT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESNT. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Essent Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $45.11.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.22). Essent Group had a net margin of 83.07% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $230.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.93%.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 247,293 shares in the company, valued at $11,128,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $108,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,746.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 247,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,128,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

