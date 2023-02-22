Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $81.01 Million Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,929 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.93% of Watts Water Technologies worth $81,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 188.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,106,000 after acquiring an additional 150,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 161.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,837,000 after buying an additional 140,834 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,565,000 after buying an additional 139,042 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 140.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,450,000 after buying an additional 130,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth $15,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WTS stock opened at $175.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.51. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.31 and a 52 week high of $181.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.46.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $501.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.21 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 16.04%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Articles

