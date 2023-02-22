Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $81.58 Million Stock Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,950,879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 170,729 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.15% of América Móvil worth $81,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in América Móvil by 437.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $373,465,000 after buying an additional 14,371,448 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in América Móvil by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,268,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,785,000 after buying an additional 529,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in América Móvil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,940,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in América Móvil by 10.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,144,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,322,000 after acquiring an additional 207,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in América Móvil by 3.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,051,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,903,000 after acquiring an additional 63,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMX opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.77. The company has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $22.65.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.10.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

