Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $82.87 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 636,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.35% of American Water Works worth $82,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK stock opened at $147.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $173.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.55.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC decreased their price target on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

