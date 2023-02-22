Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $83.43 Million Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,378,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319,165 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.60% of Flowers Foods worth $83,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 350.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Flowers Foods by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Flowers Foods by 2,044.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

NYSE FLO opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $27.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.37. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

Featured Stories

