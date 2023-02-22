Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $84.32 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of ServiceNow worth $84,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after buying an additional 827,285 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,267,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,287,000 after buying an additional 20,995 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,254,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,255,320,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,897,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $716,482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in ServiceNow by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,403,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $667,577,000 after purchasing an additional 58,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.47.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.52, for a total transaction of $1,030,365.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,409.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.52, for a total value of $1,030,365.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,409.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $279,168.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,863.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,313 shares of company stock valued at $30,355,027 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW opened at $431.86 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $601.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.91, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $421.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.31.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

