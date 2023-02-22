Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $84.54 Million Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,495,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.63% of Merit Medical Systems worth $84,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 342.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 712.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 62.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 35,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.5% in the third quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 120,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $69.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.52. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $76.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

