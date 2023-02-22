Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $85.02 Million Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,403,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.27% of Axcelis Technologies worth $85,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,958,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 381.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 21,231 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $120.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.93. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $129.71.

Insider Activity

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.80 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $120,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,410 shares in the company, valued at $32,040,808.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $26,782.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,587.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $120,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,410 shares in the company, valued at $32,040,808.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,449 shares of company stock valued at $995,462. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ACLS. StockNews.com cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $103.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.40.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

