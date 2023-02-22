Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $85.10 Million Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,066,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,701 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.85% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $85,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,631,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,706 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at about $62,932,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at about $54,912,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 366.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 731,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 574,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at about $8,020,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average is $30.81. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $35.34.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $2,902,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,638 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,935.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Northcoast Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.