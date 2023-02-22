Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $86.53 Million Stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,693,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640,161 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.20% of Gold Fields worth $86,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 246,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 48,301 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 134,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 80,200 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,430,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,933,000 after buying an additional 2,051,959 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

GFI opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

Several brokerages recently commented on GFI. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

