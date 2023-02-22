Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,689 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.69% of Science Applications International worth $82,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

Science Applications International Trading Down 0.7 %

Science Applications International stock opened at $107.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.94. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $117.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

