Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,053,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632,817 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.57% of Tronox worth $86,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TROX. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 1,757.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 59.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tronox from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tronox from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tronox from $16.01 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Tronox Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.43 million. Tronox had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Profile

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.