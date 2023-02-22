Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 773,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.27% of Yum! Brands worth $82,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $130.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $133.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.43 and its 200 day moving average is $121.45.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.81.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

