Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,717,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.58% of Gentex worth $88,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Gentex by 659.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Gentex by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Gentex by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gentex by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $279,929.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,650.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $279,929.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,650.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,401 shares of company stock worth $1,014,903. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.31. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNTX. TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Gentex to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

