Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,383,259 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.64% of NetApp worth $85,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.95.

Shares of NTAP opened at $65.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $91.14.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.26%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,865.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,207 shares of company stock worth $1,045,305 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

