Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 267,110 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,370,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,110 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.53% of Air Transport Services Group worth $81,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 714.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 47,129 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

ATSG opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

