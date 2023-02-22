Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,893,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,321 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.09% of SpartanNash worth $83,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 29.9% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SPTN shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

SPTN opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.76. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

