Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,678,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,128 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.69% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $85,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,177,000 after buying an additional 132,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after buying an additional 128,374 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,086,000 after buying an additional 111,127 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 65.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

NYSE:FDP opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.68. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.80.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

