Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,952,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,723 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.97% of Sonic Automotive worth $84,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 1,726.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,715,000 after purchasing an additional 431,324 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $6,141,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 250,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 135,093 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 167,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 92,334 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 259.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 120,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 86,659 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of SAH stock opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $62.26.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

