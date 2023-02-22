Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,199,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73,463 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.81% of Valvoline worth $81,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Valvoline by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,015,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,513,000 after buying an additional 22,723 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Valvoline by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Valvoline by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 418,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,609,000 after buying an additional 80,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.05. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Valvoline had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 126.78%. The company had revenue of $332.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

