Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 104,809 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104,809 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of NetEase worth $84,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 8.7% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in NetEase by 39.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 175,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,371,000 after buying an additional 49,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 74.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 7.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 37.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $85.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.96. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTES. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.14.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

