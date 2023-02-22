Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,324 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.21% of Ecolab worth $85,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 1.0% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $158.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $185.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.18.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.13.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.