Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 18,810 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,564,487 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 18,810 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.76% of Seagate Technology worth $83,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.58.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $67.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.40. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $108.63.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

