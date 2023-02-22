Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,814 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,174,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.76% of Liberty Broadband worth $86,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 140,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,085 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,060,000. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 771,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,951,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $674,000. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $88.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.64. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $68.67 and a one year high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

