Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 626,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.63% of CorVel worth $86,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CorVel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,501,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CorVel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,111,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CorVel by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CorVel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CorVel by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 281,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. 50.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CorVel

In other news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $308,846.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,179.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brandon O’brien sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $308,846.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,179.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total transaction of $340,899.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,654.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,088,262 in the last ninety days. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CorVel Stock Performance

CorVel stock opened at $180.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 1.07. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.19 and a fifty-two week high of $192.13.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $179.39 million for the quarter.

CorVel Profile

