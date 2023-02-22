discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,030 ($12.40) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Shares of discoverIE Group stock opened at GBX 827 ($9.96) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £796.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,594.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 786.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 772.42. discoverIE Group has a one year low of GBX 586 ($7.06) and a one year high of GBX 927 ($11.16).

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls, and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

