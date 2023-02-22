DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $30.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. 9,093,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 14,676,920 shares.The stock last traded at $20.89 and had previously closed at $20.54.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in DraftKings by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 1,005.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

