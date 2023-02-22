Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,893,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,170 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 8.09% of Encore Capital Group worth $86,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 715.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 224.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

ECPG opened at $57.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average of $51.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.44. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

