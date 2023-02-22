Eos Energy Enterprises Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,590 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 589% compared to the average daily volume of 521 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter worth $5,330,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $5,306,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 44.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,997,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,709,000 after buying an additional 1,236,740 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $1,665,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $1,480,000. 28.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EOSE. B. Riley cut their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Up 13.8 %

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.63. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $4.97.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

