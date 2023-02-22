Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stake Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,364 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.40% of Equifax worth $83,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 60.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 63,735 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 12.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.6% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 22.3% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $203.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.45. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $243.79.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Equifax from $195.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equifax from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.67.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

