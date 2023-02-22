Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,044,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,655 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.55% of Equitrans Midstream worth $82,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 292,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 347,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 339,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 35,606 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 274,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 60,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 860,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 39,656 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Down 6.0 %

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE ETRN opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.19%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

